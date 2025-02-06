CPEC 2.0, Maritime Security, Indian Ocean Region and AMAN 2025

In his latest interview with Chinese media, Pakistan Navy Chief Naveed Ashraf reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the security of Gwadar Port and the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), emphasizing its national socio-economic significance, regional connectivity, food and energy security, and economic integration.

He also highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between the Pakistan Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy), aiming to strengthen maritime security cooperation. Ahead of the AMAN-2025 naval exercise in Karachi, Ashraf called for regional collaboration to address maritime threats and organized crimes while expressing aspirations for long-term cooperation with China in emerging fields such as AI, robotics, cyber warfare, and space.

Interestingly, India considers itself the net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), but with the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for regional connectivity, alongside the development of CPEC and the construction of Gwadar deep seaport, China and Pakistan play crucial roles in ensuring maritime security. This includes protecting seas, waters, blue economies, and ecological balances and guaranteeing the smooth sailing of ships. Meanwhile, under its ‘Indo-Pacific Policy,’ the US views India as a key ally in containing China and maintaining an active presence in the region. Through initiatives like ‘Quad,’ AUKUS, and B3W, the US has sought to counter the BRI at the G7 forum. Having officially opposed CPEC multiple times, the US and India present a direct threat, with the Pakistan Navy (PN) playing a significant role in countering these conventional security challenges.

Moreover, PN has a role in countering unconventional threats like maritime terrorism, separatism, drug and human trafficking, illegal fishing and protecting the marine resources of Pakistan and AMAN 2025 vividly reflects strategic and tactical preparedness of all these conventional and unconventional threats. It has a significant role in developing the ‘blue economy’ and contributing to the better socio-economic development of Pakistan. Furthermore, naval diplomacy is another potential area where the PN has a role in resolving conflicts and promoting regional development. Since the global maritime landscape is essential for international trade and safeguarding the seas is vital for global economic stability and regional security, AMAN 2025, CPEC Phase 2.0 and further development of Gwadar Sea and airports have direct correlations.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) is advancing a collaborative maritime security initiative crucial for addressing shared challenges like piracy and armed robbery and protecting vital sea lanes. A key element of Pakistan’s approach is the biennial AMAN exercise series, a multilateral naval exercise designed to promote peace, stability and cooperation among nations. AMAN focuses on strengthening relationships, enhancing interoperability between naval forces and sharing best practices for countering maritime threats. The upcoming AMAN 2025, the largest iteration, will involve over 60 countries and feature naval drills, humanitarian assistance operations, joint search-and-rescue missions and counter-piracy exercises. AMAN 2025 marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote regional and international maritime security.

India has converged its interests with the US, which has a significant presence in the Indian Ocean, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and Diego Garcia. To secure its maritime interests and investments, China has also intensified its naval presence in the Indian Ocean and focused on becoming a blue-water navy. India has also been allied with the United States under its Indo-Pacific policy, which evolved into the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy (FOIPS).

AMAN 2025 will enhance military cooperation, serve as a platform for building diplomatic ties, and foster mutual understanding among participating countries. By hosting AMAN 2025, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to peace, security, and cooperation in the maritime domain. The exercise will also showcase Pakistan’s leadership in regional maritime security and its ability to bring together countries from diverse regions to address shared naval challenges.

Pakistan’s holding of AMAN 2025 highlights its commitment to peace-building and security cooperation, emphasizing diplomacy and collaboration to address maritime security challenges. The exercise aims to reduce regional tensions, foster trust among nations, and ensure the free flow of global trade. It allows participating countries to enhance naval capabilities while symbolizing Pakistan’s dedication to maintaining a stable maritime environment.

Pakistan’s broader foreign policy prioritizes multilateralism and dialogue, reaffirmed by its contributions to international maritime security operations like CTF 151 and hosting AMAN 2025. These efforts reflect Pakistan’s role as a responsible global actor that values peace, cooperation and shared security. Pakistan emphasises collective action and peaceful dispute resolution by combating piracy, ensuring shipping lane safety, and engaging in diplomatic initiatives. AMAN 2025 demonstrates Pakistan’s ongoing dedication to fostering a secure maritime environment and promoting global peace, highlighting the potential for collaboration and mutual respect in addressing maritime security challenges.

In summary, regional and global power politics is gaining momentum in the South China Sea, Asia Pacific, IOR, CPEC, and Gwadar, and it has become the hottest topic in international media. Moreover, certain local, non-state irritants, mainly safety, security, regional proxies, sponsorships and manoeuvrings, pose serious challenges to China-Pakistan relations and the execution of the CPEC Phase 2.0 projects. Consequently, the PN and the Maritime Coastguard have a significant traditional and non-traditional role in the region for ensuring maritime security, maintaining stability for the smooth flow of sea routes and exploiting the ‘blue economy’ potential in the Ocean to the fullest.

Since the announcement of the CPEC, PN has joined hands with the Peoples’ Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the Indian Ocean to protect its maritime interests, consolidate its power in the Ocean and safeguard the CPEC-related infrastructure and sea routes. India forwarded its ‘Look East and Think West policy’ post-Cold War. Furthermore, to institutionalize its superiority in the Indian Ocean, it spearheaded the foundation of the 23-membered Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in 1997, aiming to boost cooperation among regional powers and sustainable development in the IOR.

Notably, Israel is another stakeholder in the Indian Ocean after the signing of the Abraham Accord and the former’s partnership with India. The normalization of the relations between Israel and some Arab states has affected the marine environment in the Indian Ocean, which has implications for the region, particularly for Pakistan and China. The BRI and CPEC have gained immense significance in this evolving scenario because they are the smoothest and most economical route in the Indian Ocean.