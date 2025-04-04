Pakistan: Caught between conflicts and consequences

PAKISTAN has a long history of being drawn into global conflicts due to its strategic location, often serving the interests of superpowers only to be left to face the long-term consequences alone.

This pattern has repeated itself across multiple phases of history, from the Cold War to the post-9/11 War on Terror.

Despite suffering immense human and economic losses, Pakistan continues to receive criticism instead of the international support it urgently needs.

If the world is truly committed to eradicating terrorism, it must assist Pakistan not just in rhetoric, but through meaningful, sustained action.

During the Cold War, Pakistan aligned with the United States and the Western bloc, joining military alliances like SEATO and CENTO.

Its most critical role came during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, when Pakistan served as a frontline ally, supporting the Afghan warriors with logistical and intelligence backing, funded by the US and some other countries.

The Soviets ultimately withdrew from Afghanistan, but the war left Pakistan facing an influx of millions of Afghan refugees, the rise of extremist ideologies and the birth of militant networks.

Once the Soviets withdrew in 1989, the US disengaged, leaving Pakistan to manage the chaos on its own.

After the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan again became a key US ally, this time in the War on Terror.

Under immense pressure, Pakistan reversed its previous stance on the Taliban and joined the US-led coalition.

The repercussions were severe.

Militant groups, once supported for strategic purposes, turned their guns on Pakistan.

Waves of terrorist attacks followed, including the tragic 2014 Army Public School massacre, where over 140 children were killed.

Since 2001, over 80,000 Pakistanis have died in terrorist violence and the economic toll has exceeded $150 billion.

Despite these staggering losses, Pakistan has been accused of duplicity rather than being acknowledged for its sacrifices.

The 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan created a fresh crisis.

As the Taliban surged back into power, Pakistan found itself directly affected.

Groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) regained strength and began launching cross-border attacks.

The US left behind an estimated $7 billion in military hardware, much of which has ended up in the hands of terrorist factions now using it against Pakistani forces.

In the face of growing threats, Pakistan re-mains committed to counterterrorism efforts.

A recent example is the handover of Sharifullah, the mastermind behind the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 American troops.

Instead of recognition, Pakistan now faces daily retaliatory attacks—such as the bombing of a passenger train in Balochistan that killed and injured innocent civilians.

In this latest wave of terrorism, Pakistan has decided to launch a full-scale war against militant groups.

If the world fails to extend full support in this decisive moment, it may come to regret its inaction.

Given Pakistan’s strategic role as a buffer state in the fight against extremism, any destabilization could have far-reaching consequences.

With nuclear capability, proximity to global powers like China, India, Iran and Afghanistan and its influence in South Asia and the Middle East, Pakistan’s collapse into extremism would trigger an uncontrollable surge in terrorism.

Global extremist networks would find fer-tile ground and no region would remain insulated from the fallout.

Moreover, without a stable Pakistan, the broader fight against terrorism will falter.

A strategically placed country succumbing to radical forces would mean more insurgencies, more militant ideologies crossing borders and a renewed era of global terrorism.

Containment at that point would be nearly impossible.

The international community must, therefore, shift from criticism to cooperation.

This includes providing economic assistance to rebuild after decades of counterterrorism, intelligence sharing to dismantle transnational networks and ensuring that Afghanistan does not once again become a sanctuary for anti-Pakistan militants.

Instead of isolating Pakistan, global powers must recognize that regional and global security depend on its stability.

A secure and sovereign Pakistan is not only in its own interest—it is vital for peace from Central Asia to the Gulf.

While international support is crucial, Pakistan too must reassess its policies.

National interest, territorial integrity and the welfare of its citizens must come before all else.

Only by strengthening internal governance, pursuing consistent foreign policy and refusing to become a pawn in global rivalries can Pakistan reclaim its rightful place as a stable and respected actor on the world stage.

—The Canada-based writer is LLM, Ph.D.

Barrister, Solicitor & Notary Public, Usman Law Professional Corporation([email protected])