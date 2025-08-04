Field Marshal Asim Munir reshapes Pakistan-US relations, says The Economist

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has become a driving force in giving a new direction to Pakistan-US relations.

According to the article published in The Economist, the meeting between Army Chief Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump at the White House marked the beginning of a diplomatic shift in the region.

The article describes Field Marshal Asim Munir’s diplomatic efforts on the global stage as fruitful, stating that the renewed warmth in the bilateral relations and the change in America’s policy towards India are examples of this success.

Furthermore, Field Marshal’s firm stance on Kashmir and Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on India are also seen as links in the same chain of achievements.

According to the report, the establishment of bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan based on consultation on trade, counterterrorism, and Middle East policy is a matter of concern for India.

The Economist wrote that due to the efforts of the Field Marshal, the US is now considering selling armored vehicles and night vision goggles to Pakistan for counterterrorism purposes.

The report states that Field Marshal Asim Munir wants to bring India to the negotiation table, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains an obstacle.