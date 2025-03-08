Pakistan braces for heavy rainfall from March 9 amid new westerly wave

ISLAMABAD – As the holy month of Ramazan continues, Pakistanis can expect cooler days ahead as a new weather system is predicted to bring rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall starting March 9, 2025.

In latest advisory, Met Office predicted a westerly wave which will bring refreshing weather, particularly in the northern and hilly areas, making the holy month more comfortable.

The new weather system will strengthen from next week with moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Mianwali. This shift in weather will provide cooler temperatures, especially during the fasting hours of dawn and dusk, when temperatures typically soar.

Pakistan Weather Update

Under the new weather system, showers and snow will cover several areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Several urban areas like Islamabad and Lahore will also face rainfall from March 12-16, providing a welcome break from the usual pre-Ramadan heat.

The cooler weather will also improve the intensity of heat during the peak hours of Ramadan, making it more comfortable for those fasting. PMD has also warned that landslides and avalanches are a risk in hilly areas, so travelers should remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly from March 13 to 16.

Authorities have urged farmers to plan their activities according to the forecast and advised all concerned parties to remain alert as the weather system progresses.