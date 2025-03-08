International Women’s Day marred in India amid gang-rape of foreign tourist

BENGALURU – Shock and outrage as the gang rape of an Israeli tourist highlights rape epidemic in India, and the timing of the shocking incident further ignited the calls for stern action.

The shocking incident occurred with an Israeli female tourist and her Indian host who were sexually assaulted on the night of March 8 as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The 27-year-old Israeli tourist and her 29-year-old Indian host were reportedly with four other guests near the Koppal Canal, when they were confronted by armed assailants on bikes. The assailants initially demanded money and, upon refusal, violently attacked the group. They pushed three male companions into the canal before targeting the women.

Authorities confirmed that two of the men managed to escape from the water, while one drowned. His body has since been recovered.

After the incident, two of the suspects are in police custody while efforts are underway to nab the third suspect, who is currently at large while victims are currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital, where they recounted their harrowing experience. Their complaint indicates that in addition to the sexual assault, the women were physically assaulted by their attackers.

The incident reignited concerns over women’s safety in India, as the country saw surge in sexual and gender-based violence. Despite the introduction of stringent laws following high-profile cases of sexual violence, critics argue that little progress has been made in effectively deterring such crimes.