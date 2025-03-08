How much of Policy Rate cut is expected in State Bank’s March 10 MPC Review?

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan is all set to hold a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on March 10 Monday, and there is optimism about further cut in the policy rate, which currently hovers at 12 percent.

Market anticipation is building ahead of the review with all eyes on the central bank’s MPC huddle. Amid the optimist, Stock Exchange also continued to witness a bullish trend.

In a poll conducted by a Karachi-based brokerage house, participants shared contrasting expectations, wherein more than one-third of them expected no changes while nearly two third are expecting a rate cut of at least 50bps to 11.5pc.

Some predicted rate cut of 100bps, with only a few predicted cut of 150bps.

Those familiar with the development said State Bank has room for around 100bps cut but officials will see the status quo in an upcoming meeting with upcoming IMF review also being considered, wherein new revenue targets and new budgetary taxation measures will get more attention.

In January 2025, the State Bank slashed key policy rate by 100 basis points, from 13% to 12%, to fix economic challenges amid a series of rate cuts since June 2024, totaling 1,000bps.

The rate cut was made amid a positive inflation outlook and improving remittances and exports, although core inflation remains a concern.