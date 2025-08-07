Pakistan being led by sincere, capable leadership: CM Maryam

Launches Apni Zameen Apna Ghar project, Urban electric train SRT in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday declared that Pakistan is now led by sincere and capable individuals, whether in the military or in politics.

“The country is finally in honest hands,” she said, claiming success on both diplomatic and economic fronts. Speaking at the ceremony for the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme, she said the noise and politics of abuse have ended.

“Those who spread chaos don’t understand the satisfaction of public service,” she said. “Setting fires and inciting unrest is easy, but serving the people is real leadership.”

Maryam launched the ‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar’ project, under which 2,000 free plots will be given in the first phase, starting in 19 districts. She announced that those without land will be given free plots, while low-income families will be supported through interest-free housing loans.

She revealed that 9,000 houses have already been completed and 45,000 are under construction. Over seven months, 64,000 individuals have received interest-free loans, all awarded strictly on merit. “This is a claim I make: no government has issued 50,000 interest-free loans in just six months,” she said. “By the grace of Allah, Pakistan is also gaining success on the diplomatic front.” The chief minister said she aims to complete 500,000 houses in five years and hopes to deliver up to 150,000 homes annually under the housing scheme. Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched Pakistan’s first urban electric train the state-of-the-art Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SRT), conducted an experimental journey on it. Maryam personally monitored its road test from Ali Town to Muslim Town. During her visit, she examined the train, reviewed its onboard facilities, and evaluated its trial run amid regular city traffic.