Burak Özçivit bids farewell to ‘Kuruluş Osman’ amid financial dispute

ISTANBUL – Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, known for his iconic portrayal of Osman Bey in the popular historical series Kuruluş Osman, has officially parted ways with the show after five successful seasons.

Turkish media reported that Özçivit’s departure comes following a financial dispute with the show’s producer, Mehmet Bozdağ. The actor reportedly demanded a salary of 4 million Turkish lira per episode for the upcoming season. The disagreement led to tensions between Özçivit and the production team after which the both sides unfollowed each other.

The reports suggested that the new season would feature an aging Osman Bey, and the story would gradually shift to focus on his son, Orhan Bey. While casting for the new lead has not been confirmed, actors such as Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Murat Yıldırım, and İbrahim Çelikkol are said to be under consideration.

Burak Özçivit, who has played the founding father of the Ottoman Empire since the series began, is one of Turkey’s highest-paid television stars. He was reportedly earning over €40,000 per episode, significantly more than other cast members, who earned between €15,000 and €30,000 per episode.

Kuruluş Osman has remained one of Turkey’s top-rated dramas and is widely acclaimed internationally for its historical narrative, production quality and performances.