Sher Afzal Marwat Kicked Out of PTI on Imran Khan’s Orders

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has expelled senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as rift within the key position party deepens.

The decision to remove Marwat was made directly by Imran Khan, in what is said to be a shift in PTI’s internal dynamics, local media reported Wednesday.

As the reasons for Marwat’s expulsion have not been officially disclosed, party insiders believe it could be linked to recent differences within the leadership. Sher Afzal Marwat, a prominent figure in PTI, has previously been involved in key roles within the party.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued second show-cause notice to Marwat for violating party discipline. The notice reprimanded the fiery politician for making statements contrary to the party’s official stance and barred him from representing PTI in the media until he responds.

Khan, who remained in jail, directed the action, citing Marwat’s past violations of party policy. Marwat came under fire for making controversial remarks that damaged party unity.

More Updates to follow…