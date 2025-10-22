Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force Officers approved for Key Civil Service Roles

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially approved induction of 10 officers from Pakistan’s armed forces into the civil services.

According to the notification, five officers will join the Pakistan Administrative Service, three will enter the Police Service, and two will be inducted into the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

The successful candidates cleared the FPSC’s psychological and oral examinations, held as part of the 2024 competitive exams. Seven officers from the Army have been approved for civil service roles.

Name of Officer Force Domicile/Quota Allocated Group/Service FLT. LT. TALHA HASIB PAF KPK (1 of 1) PAS (1 of 5) CAPT YASIR HAMEED ARMY Balochistan (1 of 1) FSP (1 of 2) CAPT. HAMZA TAHIR SHAH ARMY Punjab (1 of 5) PSP (1 of 3) CAPT. IMTIAZ HUSSAIN ARMY Sindh (R) (1 of 2) PSP (2 of 3) CAPT. SYED ABDUR REHMAN BIN QASIM ARMY Punjab (2 of 5) PAS (2 of 5) CAPT. MUHAMMAD BILAL KHAN WAZIR ARMY Ex.FATA (1 of 1) PSP (3 of 3) LT. MUHAMMAD ARSLAN SHAKEEL NAVY Punjab (3 of 5) PAS (3 of 5) LT. MUHAMMAD ALI HAMMAD NAVY Sindh (R) (2 of 2) PAS (4 of 5) CAPT. ZOHAIB NASIR ARMY Punjab (4 of 5) FSP (2 of 2) CAPT. SYED MOHMMAD UMAR SHAH ARMY Punjab (5 of 5) PAS (5 of 5)

Among the inductees, Captain Yasir Hameed and Captain Zohaib Nasir will join the Foreign Service, while Captains Hamza Tahir Shah, Imtiaz Hussain, and Muhammad Bilal Khan Wazir will be part of the Police Service. Captains Syed Abdul Rehman Qasim and Syed Muhammad Umar Shah, along with Air Force Flight Lieutenant Talha Haseeb and Navy Lieutenants Muhammad Arsalan Shakeel and Muhammad Ali Hamad, have been approved for the Pakistan Administrative Service.

The FPSC said the move reflects ongoing efforts to integrate experienced armed forces officers into key civil service positions, strengthening governance and administrative capabilities across federal departments.