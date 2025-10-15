Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Afghan aggression in Kurram

PESHAWAR – Pakistani forces have destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban positions and tank positions in a befitting response to an unprovoked attack by Afghan Taliban and militants of “Fitnah al-Khawarij.”

The retaliatory strikes by Pakistan inflicted severe damage and caused Taliban forces to flee, abandoning their posts. One notable incident includes the destruction of an active Taliban tank in a video that has surfaced, showing the precise targeting by the Pakistani army.

The operation, which unfolded over a one-hour period, saw the complete destruction of several Taliban tank positions. At least five key positions were targeted and obliterated, including the “Shamshad Post” in the Kurram sector, where the Taliban reportedly left behind multiple bodies as they retreated.

Reports also confirmed that in the “Khost” area, a fifth tank position was destroyed in the “Nargasar Post,” with several militants reported killed. Furthermore, a sixth tank, along with its crew, was eliminated at the “Turkman Zai Top.”

Additionally, Pakistani forces successfully targeted a foreign terrorist training camp near the “Polsin Post,” attributed to “Fitnah al-Khawarij,” destroying the camp entirely and eliminating several operatives.

In the wake of these operations, the Taliban raised a white flag over one of their posts, signaling their retreat. The extremists, visibly disoriented and under pressure, abandoned their positions, leaving behind both casualties and equipment.