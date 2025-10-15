BISE Sargodha class 11th results 2025 – Check inter part 1 results online

SARGODHA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha is schedule announce the class 11th or intermediate part 1 results 2025 for first annual examination today.

The Sargodha board declared the results later today on its official website and students can use three ways to get their results. Following are the details:

The BISE Sargodha’s Class 11 results play a vital role in shaping a student’s academic journey, marking the start of higher secondary education. These results allow students to assess their abilities and areas for improvement, helping them make informed choices about future subjects and careers.

Good marks in Class 11 boost confidence and create a solid base for Class 12 studies, which are crucial for university admissions and scholarship opportunities. The outcome also highlights a student’s hard work, discipline, and grasp of fundamental concepts, preparing them for upcoming examinations and future educational pursuits.

Inter Part 1 Results 2025 by SMS

Students of BISE Sargodha can get their class 11 results by sending their roll number to 800290.

How to Type Message for Class 11th Results

Go to Messages section on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800290 to get results

Students can also visit the BISE Sargodha website to get their results or can also download the gazette from there.