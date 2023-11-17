RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir interacted with top Islamic scholars from all schools of thought at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

In a statement, the country’s military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said all members unanimously condemned terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in their support of the state and security forces of Pakistan.

ISPR said Islamic Scholars unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism, and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace, and stability in the Country.

All members stressed that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities are for their vested interests only and have nothing to do with Islamic teachings.

The top general hailed the Paigham-e-Pakistan Fatwa by religious scholars to curb misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists.

General Asim signified the role of scholars in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills.

In a statement shared by ISPR, COAS said that there is no space for intolerance and extreme behavior by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of society.

He said Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction. Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity, or group other than State is unacceptable.

The forum unanimously supported the government’s measures to harden the State including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive.

The forum acknowledged country’s position and concerns on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address ongoing concerns.

He expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity.