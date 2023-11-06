RAWALPINDI – A Lieutenant Colonel of the Pakistan Army and three soldiers were martyred in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district, ISPR said Monday.

The military’s media affairs wing said four brave sons of soil, including an officer made sacrifices in the line of duty in the general area of Tirah in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district.

As per the ISPR press release, security forces carried out an operation on reports of the presence of militants. Armed forces personnel shot dead three militants while three others were injured.

The operation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider who effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after heavy gunfire, three terrorists were neutralized and three terrorists got injured.

ISPR said four troops who rendered their lives include Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir.

Pakistani forces continue sanitization operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

ISPR also reiterated determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and mentioned that the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen resolve.