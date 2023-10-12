ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has been named among the top 500 most influential Muslims across the world.

Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre shared the latest ranking of most influential Muslims in ‘The Muslim 500’ magazine and the prestigious list includes Pakistan’s top general, several politicians, and influential persons.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif, Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, Taqi Usmani, Noble Laureate Malala Yousufzai are among the Pakistani personalities named in the latest edition.

The forum described the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as

“General Syed Asim Ahmed Shah is an army general and the current Chief of Army Staff. A descendant of a religious and scholarly family, Asim is also known as the first army chief in the history of Pakistan to be a Hafiz Quran (memorized the entire Quran). He served as chief of both premier military intelligence agencies of Pakistan although his tenure at ISI was short-lived after a falling out with then-Prime Minister. He must navigate unprecedented national criticism of the army’s influence on Pakistan’s democracy as the country goes through turbulent times politically and economically.”

Gen Asim Munir Munir took charge of army of 0.6 million in November 2022 when General Qamar Javed Bajwa retired after a six-year stint.

Asim Munir joined the armed forces through the Mangla Officers Training School programme, where he bagged the Sword of Honour. In his glittering career, the four-star general has commanded a division in northern areas.

He held crucial positions including chief of Military Intelligence (MI) some six years back, and even led Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for a brief period. Gen Asim was also deputed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the Pakistan army’s close defence cooperation.