RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed the military’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism till the achievement of enduring peace in Pakistan.

A day after a Waziristan gun battle, the top general visited the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district. During his visit to the mountainous region, COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

ISPR said the Army chief also interacted with officers and troops deployed in the region and commended their unflinching resolve in fighting terrorism.

Gen Asim paid tribute to martyrs who were the nation’s pride and their sacrifices will not be in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

He stated that terrorists, their affiliates, and abettors working at the behest of hostile elements to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

During his visit, the Army Chief was received by the Peshawar corps commander.