Issuance of all types of stamp papers goes full digital in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has discontinued the use of traditional security stamp papers and launched major digital reforms under the Board of Revenue’s stamping system.

Under the new system, citizens can pay stamp duty and obtain stamps completely online, eliminating the need to visit banks to purchase stamp papers.

Through the official government portal, e-stamps can be acquired from home, and using a mobile app, payment and OTP verification allow instant issuance of e-stamps.

E-stamps can now be downloaded and printed on ordinary white paper, reducing the risk of fake or illegal stamp papers.

According to the Punjab Land Records Authority, e-stamping will improve transparency, convenience, and speed of service.

All types and denominations of stamp papers can be obtained through the online portal, with no changes to the issuance process.

Previously, citizens had to select the required stamp paper value and visit banks or government stores to pay duty in cash or by check before receiving the stamp paper.

The digital system now completes all these steps online or via the mobile app, ensuring both transparency and ease.