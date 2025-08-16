Pakistan announces civil awards for outstanding athletes – Check Full List

ISLAMABAD –The federal government has announced that prominent personalities who have shown exceptional performance in various sports fields will be conferred civil awards.

These honors will be given to athletes and sports figures who have brought international recognition to the country through their dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements.

According to details, a total of ten individuals associated with sports will receive national awards, including former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi.

The list of recipients includes former cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi, mountaineer Shehroz Kashif, and the late equestrian Malik Muhammad Atta, all of whom will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Former women’s cricketer Sana Mir and discus thrower Haider Ali will be honored with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

In addition, squash player Hamza Khan, shooter Mohsin Nawaz, and tennis player Rashid Malik will receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Karateka Shahzeb Rand and kabaddi player Muhammad Sajjad will be awarded the Pride of Performance.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 23, 2026, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, when the government will officially bestow these highest national honors on the deserving sports personalities.