UK visit: Dar to inaugurate land record project for overseas Pakistanis in London

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 August 2025.

In London, he will hold meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

DPM Dar will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.

Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister will engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, recently concluded a visit to the US. The visit included meetings in both New York and Washington D.C., with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation. Key areas of discussion included counter-terrorism efforts, trade and investment, and regional security.