Massive Losses for TTP in Operation Ghazb lil Haq as Pakistan Strikes Terrorist Camps in Afghanistan

Officials report that Pakistan has dealt a major blow to militants and terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan through a targeted campaign known as Operation Ghazb lil Haq. The operation focused on groups described as Fitna Al Khawarij and affiliates of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

As of the latest update at 1600 hours on 13 March 2026, the operation’s impact is significant:

▪️ 663 militants killed

▪️ More than 887 injured

▪️ 249 posts destroyed

▪️ 44 positions captured by Pakistani forces

▪️ 224 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery pieces destroyed

▪️ 70 terrorist and support infrastructure sites across Afghanistan targeted by airstrikes

Officials confirmed that on the night of 12–13 March, Pakistan carried out precision strikes against terrorist-linked facilities in Kabul, Paktia Province, and Kandahar. The targets included training camps, logistics hubs, and other militant installations, all aimed at dismantling networks used to plan and launch attacks from across the border.

Footage released after the operation reportedly shows that only militant positions were hit, and authorities emphasized that no civilian areas or infrastructure were affected, countering claims made by Afghan officials and some media outlets.

Analysts note that the operation demonstrates both the precision and reach of Pakistan’s air and ground forces, and the scale of destruction and militant casualties could severely weaken terrorist capabilities in the region.

Authorities have pledged continued vigilance and further actions against terrorist networks threatening Pakistan, while closely monitoring developments along the border and inside Afghanistan.