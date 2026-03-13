Pakistan outplay Bangladesh in second ODI to level series 1-1

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS) in the rain-affected second ODI in Mirpur on Friday to level the series 1-1.

Chasing a 275-run target for victory, Bangladesh lost three wickets 2ith 27 runs on the board when rain forced stoppage of play.

On the resumption of play after stoppage of rain, the target was revised to 243-run in 32 overs. Bangladesh, however, kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 114 in 23.3 overs, losing game to the Green shirts by a huge margin of 128 runs.

Litton Das was the highest scorer for the hosts with 41 off 33 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes. Towhid Hridoy contributed 28 off 38, Afif Hossain 14 off 15, and Saif Hassan 12 off 12 balls.

Maaz Sadaqat and Haris Rauf took three wickets each and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf got one wicket apiece.

Maaz Sadaqat was named player of the match for valuable contributions first with the bat and then with the ball.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Pakistan were bundled out for 274 in 47.3 overs, despite a 103-run opening partnership.

Maaz Sadaqat was the top scorer for Pakistan, who made 75 off just 46 balls, hitting six fours and five maximums. Salman Agha contributed a valuable 64 off 62 balls, laced with seven fours and two maximums.

Mohammad Rizwan made 44 off 59 balls with the help of five boundaries. Sahibzada Farhan made 31 off 46 balls, Faheem Ashraf 14 off 15 balls, and Abdul Samad 11 off seven balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Rishad Hossain bagged three wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz two, and Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana one each, while Salman Agha and Abdul Samad were run out.

Pakistan made one change in the Playing XI, speedster Haris Rauf coming in for Abrar Ahmed. Bangladesh fielded the same Playing 11 which thrashed Pakistan two days back.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by eight wickets at the same venue last Wednesday.