Pakistan abstains from voting on UN resolution to open Strait of Hormuz by force

ISLAMABAD – At UN Security Council, Bahraini resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and authorize force was vetoed by Russia and China. Pakistan abstained, maintaining a cautious stance. With the vote blocked, the strategic waterway remains unresolved, keeping global energy flows at risk.

The draft resolution aimed at reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz failed after Russia and China used their veto powers. The resolution would have authorized the use of force to ensure the free flow of global energy supplies.

The vote shows sharp geopolitical divide as several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Bahrain supported the resolution, while Russia and China opposed it. Pakistan and Colombia abstained, showing a cautious diplomatic stance amid rising regional tensions.

Pakistan’s decision to abstain reflects its balancing act in international diplomacy, avoiding alignment with military intervention measures while keeping its channels open with major powers like China and Russia. Analysts suggest Islamabad is likely prioritizing regional stability and energy security concerns without directly joining a potentially confrontational bloc.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump warned of catastrophic destruction as planned strikes on Iranian infrastructure approach. Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire and urged civilians to protect key sites.

Fresh US and Israeli attacks hit targets including Kharg Island. World leaders stressed adherence to international law and avoiding civilian casualties. The conflict so far killed over 1,900 in Iran, 1,400 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, plus 13 US and 11 Israeli soldiers.