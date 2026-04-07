Iran rejects Trump’s threats, warns of strong response as US deadline nears

TEHRAN – Iran’s top military leadership has dismissed threats made by Donald Trump as baseless and far from reality, asserting that Tehran will not bow to any pressure.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Joint Military Command, officials said the United States has been facing continuous setbacks and humiliation in the Middle East, adding that such harsh rhetoric is an attempt to cover up those failures.

The statement emphasized that threats cannot help Washington restore its credibility or strengthen its position in the region. Military officials further described the escalating aggressive tone from the US as a reflection of its weakness.

Reiterating its firm stance, Iran said its policies will not change under any form of pressure or intimidation. The statement warned that any military action or aggression by the United States would be met with a strong and decisive response, the impact of which could be felt across the region.

Iranian leadership also stressed that responsibility for any potential escalation would lie with the United States.

President Donald Trump had given Iran a strict deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a dea—the deadline will end tonight (Tuesday). He warned that failure to make progress within the stipulated time could result in targeting Iran’s energy facilities and infrastructure.