Pm Shehbaz Dials Mbs After Attack On Saudi Al Jubail Oil Facility

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dialed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reaffirm Pakistan’s strong support for Saudi Arabia after Al Jubail oil facility attack.

The premier condemned strike, praised Saudi restraint, and highlighted Islamabad’s efforts to promote regional dialogue and peace. The crown prince welcomed Islamabad’s backing, underscoring the continued cooperation between the two nations amid rising Middle East tensions.

PM Shehbaz Sharif held high-stakes phone call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming Pakistan’s “unwavering and unflinching” support for Saudi Arabia following the shocking attack on the Al Jubail oil facility. The strike, which has sent ripples through global energy markets, was swiftly condemned by Islamabad as a grave provocation.

The two leaders engaged in cordial yet urgent discussion about the escalating security situation and rising tensions across the Middle East. Sharif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Saudi Arabia, stressing that both the government and the Pakistani people are united with their Saudi counterparts in this critical period.

Sharif reminded crown prince of Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan during times of hardship, vowing that this historic partnership will continue to shape Islamabad’s foreign policy as regional instability grows.

PM praised the Saudi leadership for exercising restraint amid the crisis, calling their measured response a reflection of “wisdom and sagacity” crucial to maintaining regional stability. He also briefed the crown prince on Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives, emphasizing efforts to foster dialogue, reduce tensions, and promote peace, positioning Islamabad as a key mediator on the international stage.

The conversation also covered wider regional dynamics, with both leaders stressing the necessity of coordinated global efforts to prevent further escalation. Sharif conveyed warm regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reaffirming Pakistan’s respect for the Saudi leadership and commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s support, applauding its proactive diplomatic role and expressing confidence that cooperation between the two nations will remain steadfast as the crisis unfolds.