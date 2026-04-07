Infinix Phones Installment Plans starting at just Rs1,500 per month; Check Full Plans

KARACHI – Pakistan’s smartphone market is witnessing surge in demand, and if you are looking for a mid-range device, you can consider Infinix devices, thanks to their cutting-edge designs, robust specifications, and increasingly affordable payment options.
Chinese smartphone company consistently offered phones that blend high performance with modern aesthetics, catering to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. To make upgrades even easier, several retailers are now offering 0% markup installment plans, allowing buyers to pay for their new devices over time without extra financial burden.
Infinix Phones Installment Plans
|Product Name / Model
|Price
|3 Months (0% Markup)
|6 Months (0% Markup)
|9 Months
|12 Months
|18 Months
|24 Months
|36 Months
|Processing Fee %
|—
|2.50%
|2.50%
|8.00%
|2.50%
|2.50%
|2.50%
|2.50%
|INFINIX SMART 10 PLUS (4GB+128GB)
|32,599
|10,866
|5,433
|3,622
|3,353
|2,449
|1,997
|1,548
|INFINIX HOT 60I (8GB+256GB)
|46,250
|15,417
|7,708
|5,139
|4,757
|3,474
|2,834
|2,197
|INFINIX HOT 60 PRO (8GB+128GB)
|54,099
|18,033
|9,017
|6,011
|5,564
|4,063
|3,315
|2,570
|INFINIX NOTE 50 PRO (12GB+256GB)
|93,450
|31,150
|15,575
|10,383
|9,611
|7,019
|5,726
|4,439
|INFINIX NOTE 60 (8GB+256GB)
|94,450
|31,483
|15,742
|10,494
|9,714
|7,094
|5,787
|4,486
|INFINIX NOTE 60 PRO (8GB+256GB)
|106,699
|35,566
|17,783
|11,855
|10,974
|8,014
|6,538
|5,068
The Infinix lineup offers models across all budget segments, from Smart 10 Plus, perfect for casual users, to Note 60 Pro, designed for power users and gaming enthusiasts. With up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, these devices ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage for media and apps.
Buyers in Pakistan can split payments into 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or even 36 months, with minimal processing fees ranging from 2.5% to 8% depending on the plan. This allows consumers to own the latest Infinix smartphones without straining their monthly budgets.
Whether you’re upgrading for better camera performance, faster gaming, or sleek design, Infinix continues to offer compelling value and accessibility. With these 0% markup plans, upgrading to the newest models has never been easier.
5G Compatible iPhone, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, Redmi, Oppo Phones in Pakistan (New Update)