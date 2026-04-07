Infinix Phones Installment Plans starting at just Rs1,500 per month; Check Full Plans

KARACHI – Pakistan’s smartphone market is witnessing surge in demand, and if you are looking for a mid-range device, you can consider Infinix devices, thanks to their cutting-edge designs, robust specifications, and increasingly affordable payment options.

Chinese smartphone company consistently offered phones that blend high performance with modern aesthetics, catering to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. To make upgrades even easier, several retailers are now offering 0% markup installment plans, allowing buyers to pay for their new devices over time without extra financial burden.

Infinix Phones Installment Plans

Product Name / Model Price 3 Months (0% Markup) 6 Months (0% Markup) 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months Processing Fee % — 2.50% 2.50% 8.00% 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% INFINIX SMART 10 PLUS (4GB+128GB) 32,599 10,866 5,433 3,622 3,353 2,449 1,997 1,548 INFINIX HOT 60I (8GB+256GB) 46,250 15,417 7,708 5,139 4,757 3,474 2,834 2,197 INFINIX HOT 60 PRO (8GB+128GB) 54,099 18,033 9,017 6,011 5,564 4,063 3,315 2,570 INFINIX NOTE 50 PRO (12GB+256GB) 93,450 31,150 15,575 10,383 9,611 7,019 5,726 4,439 INFINIX NOTE 60 (8GB+256GB) 94,450 31,483 15,742 10,494 9,714 7,094 5,787 4,486 INFINIX NOTE 60 PRO (8GB+256GB) 106,699 35,566 17,783 11,855 10,974 8,014 6,538 5,068

The Infinix lineup offers models across all budget segments, from Smart 10 Plus, perfect for casual users, to Note 60 Pro, designed for power users and gaming enthusiasts. With up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, these devices ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage for media and apps.

Buyers in Pakistan can split payments into 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or even 36 months, with minimal processing fees ranging from 2.5% to 8% depending on the plan. This allows consumers to own the latest Infinix smartphones without straining their monthly budgets.

Whether you’re upgrading for better camera performance, faster gaming, or sleek design, Infinix continues to offer compelling value and accessibility. With these 0% markup plans, upgrading to the newest models has never been easier.