Iran’s Whole Generation will die tonight If Tehran defies US Demands, Trump warns

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump issued dramatic warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran refuses to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The ultimatum comes amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC vowing retaliation beyond region if its “red lines” are crossed. Despite mounting pressure and civilian casualties, Tehran shows no signs of backing down, leaving the Gulf states and the world on edge.

For the reference, POTUS set hard deadline of 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday, saying that while he hopes to avoid disaster, the outcome could still be “revolutionarily wonderful” if Iran complies.

Tensions are escalating across the region. Tel Aviv warned Iranians not to travel by train, citing extreme danger, and confirmed strikes on a third petrochemical facility. The human cost of the ongoing US-Israeli attacks is staggering, more than 3,500 people have reportedly died in Iran, including at least 1,665 civilians, according to a US-based human rights group.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with a defiant statement, saying it has shown “considerable restraint” so far but will abandon caution if the US crosses its “red lines.” The IRGC warned that retaliation could extend far beyond the region, targeting US and allied infrastructure and potentially disrupting oil and gas supplies for years.

Despite suffering relentless precision strikes from two of the world’s most powerful militaries, Iran has shown no signs of backing down. Driven by a deep-seated ideology of martyrdom, Tehran is determined to maintain its hold over the Strait of Hormuz and is demanding broader concessions, including an end to Israel’s operations against Hezbollah.

Any US attacks on civilian infrastructure are expected to trigger proportional Iranian responses, putting Gulf states, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and possibly Qatar, on high alert.

With the clock ticking toward Trump’s self-imposed deadline, the world braces for a night that could reshape the Middle East and alter global stability forever.