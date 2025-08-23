Pak unyielding counterterrorism commitment

PAKISTAN has long been at the forefront of combating terrorism, relentlessly striving to protect its citizens and contribute to global peace.

The country’s commitment to counterterrorism, often recognized by the international community, has been unwavering, as it targets both local and international militant groups. This sustained effort stands in stark contrast to the distortion of facts by certain anarchists and individuals who have sought to manipulate the narrative surrounding Pakistan’s role in global security.

A key element of Pakistan’s fight against terrorism has been the de-radicalization of former militants, many of whom have voluntarily surrendered to the state. These individuals have been reintegrated into society, contributing to a more peaceful and secure environment. Yet, these efforts have been mischaracterized by critics who aim to create a false divide between groups, labelling them as either “good” or “bad.” These anarchists intentionally exploit the concept of de-radicalization to accuse the state of playing a role in sustaining these groups, manipulating the public perception and undermining national unity.

The terms “good Taliban” and “bad Taliban,” which were originally coined by adversaries of Pakistan, have been misused and manipulated to create a false dichotomy. This misrepresentation serves no purpose other than to destabilize the country’s efforts in countering terrorism. Despite the country’s remarkable progress in combating terrorism, some groups continue to manipulate facts and perpetuate divisive narratives. This deliberate distortion damages Pakistan’s credibility both domestically and internationally. External actors, especially India, exploit such incidents in international forums like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), using them to question Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and tarnish its global standing.

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies remain the backbone of the country’s counterterrorism strategy, playing a critical role in maintaining national security and peace. However, politically motivated statements from leaders, regardless of intent, undermine public trust and hinder the necessary collaboration between state institutions and the public. The state’s fight against terrorism requires a unified front, one where political leader align their statements with national security priorities, ensuring that they do not inadvertently support those seeking to undermine Pakistan’s authority.

It is essential to acknowledge that Pakistan’s policy toward the Taliban, especially during the tenure of the PTI government, played a significant role in shaping the current security dynamics. While PTI leaders are quick to denounce terrorism now, their silence on past policies, which included resettling Taliban factions, reflects a selective stance that weakens the nation’s collective efforts in combating extremism. Their failure to recognize their past involvement exposes their current anti-terrorism rhetoric as nothing more than a political façade.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism is an ongoing national effort, one that requires the cooperation and support of all political and social sectors. Divisive rhetoric and selective narratives serve only to undermine the country’s commitment to global peace and security. It is essential that all political leaders exercise responsibility in their statements, ensuring that they align with national priorities and do not inadvertently aid those who seek to destabilize the nation. Pakistan’s path to lasting peace depends on a united front that defends its sovereignty and integrity at all levels.

