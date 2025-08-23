Glowing tributes paid to G.M Sikandar

At a moving gathering held at the Islamabad Club, batchmates, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers came together to honor the memory of Mr. G.M. Sikandar, who passed away on August 7 in Lahore after an illustrious career in public service spanning nearly four decades.

Those present remembered him not only as a distinguished officer but also as a kind and compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. Known for his honesty, humility, and professionalism, Mr. Sikandar was celebrated as one of the first from Gilgit-Baltistan to clear the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination, an achievement that opened doors for countless others from the region.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to his integrity, gentle demeanor, and lifelong commitment to the welfare of the common man. They recalled how he carried himself with dignity, worked tirelessly to strengthen institutions, and played a vital role in shaping policies and reforms that left a lasting impact. His contributions to the fields of education, governance, and the social sector were described as immeasurable.

It was also remembered that Mr. Sikandar was always available to help those who had no approach or access to power, and that his services for the common men and women will be long remembered.

Colleagues, senior bureaucrats, and citizens from all walks of life joined hands in remembering him not just as an officer, but as a fine human being whose legacy of service, compassion, and integrity will continue to inspire for years to come.

Mr. G.M. Sikandar’s passing is a profound loss, but his life remains a shining example of what it means to serve with sincerity and heart.