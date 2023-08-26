LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government has sealed all theatres in Lahore division for vulgar dance performances and obscene acts during stage dramas.

Caretaker provincial Information Minister Amir Mir shared the development on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying the action was taken after serving multiple warnings to the administration of the theatres.

He said the government had to take decision to seal the theaters involved in spread of vulgarity in order to show the owners and actors about the seriousness of the government in this regard.

بار بار کی وارننگز کے باوجود سٹیج ڈراموں میں بیہودہ ڈانسز اور فحش حرکات سے باز نہ آنے پر حکومت پنجاب نے کریک ڈاؤن کا آغاز کرتے ہوئے لاہور ڈویژن کے تمام تھیٹرز کو سیل کر دیا ہے۔ — Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) August 24, 2023

Mir said the Punjab Arts Council had been authorised to monitor the theatres across the province and take action against them over unethical content.

He further said the producers would be blacklisted while ban will be imposed on dancers if they found involved in the vulgar performances.