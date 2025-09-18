RLNG: A costly connection

THE federal government’s decision to allow new domestic gas connections exclusively on imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) is a move that will add another layer of hardship for the already struggling masses.

While the partial lifting of the ban on new connections may seem like a positive development at first glance, the underlying implications reveal a troubling disregard for the economic realities of the average Pakistani consumer.

Imported RLNG is nearly 65 percent more expensive than indigenous gas. In a country where energy bills have already reached unbearable levels, shifting new domestic consumers to a significantly more expensive energy source is not only unjustified — it is punitive. This decision effectively passes the burden of the government’s failure to boost local gas production or manage energy imports more efficiently directly onto the shoulders of the public. What’s even more perplexing — and unjust — is the declaration that all pending applications for system gas have been voided. Many of these applicants have been waiting for years, some having already paid fees and fulfilled all formalities. Instead of honouring these long-pending requests, the government is now asking them to start over, reapplying under the RLNG regime — with urgent fees. This is not policy reform; it is bureaucratic insensitivity. The rationale behind invalidating old applications is difficult to comprehend. If system gas was unavailable, the government should have communicated this transparently years ago. To now push thousands of people into a more expensive gas supply model, while simultaneously discarding their years-long wait, only adds insult to injury. At a time when gas and electricity bills are already out of reach for the common man, this move will do little but deepen public frustration and fuel further economic despair. If anything, this policy highlights the government’s retreat from its responsibility to ensure affordable energy. The government must urgently review this decision. Rather than offloading the cost of imported energy onto households, it should explore other options and solutions to reduce this burden on the masses. Moreover, efforts to accelerate domestic exploration and production of natural gas should no longer remain on the drawing board. Without a serious push for indigenous energy sources, Pakistan will remain hostage to the volatility of international energy markets.