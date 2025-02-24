The Right School among 105 illegal buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE— The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 105 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 37 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 38 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 30 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Right School, Iqra School, Fatima Grammar School, Yousaf School System, Lahore Reliance School, The Future College of Pharmacy, private clinic, grocery stores, workshops, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building and parking bylaws, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.