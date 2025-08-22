Google Chrome Users Alert as THIS VPN may be stealing your data

ISLAMABAD – As more and more people are relying on VPN Networks, there is surge in reports about privacy breach and other issues. Some Apps are even spying on users.

Internet users are advised to exercise caution as experts are raising concerns about a VPN extension used by a market-leading service, as it might also be involved in spying on your screen.

Security specialists specifically warned about a famous VPN extension for Google Chrome browser named FreeVPN.One, which has been downloaded over 100k times, and helps users browse websites privately, but researchers say it might be secretly spying on its users.

Experts found that FreeVPN.One extension takes screenshots of every website the user visits.

Its feature called ‘AI Threat Detection’ notifies users when a screenshot is being taken, but other parts of the extension continue collecting information without the user’s knowledge. These screenshots can include private photos, banking sites, medical records, and other personal information.

The developers claim that these screenshots are only taken from suspicious websites and are not stored, but verifying these claims is difficult.

Pakistanis are even more vulbnerable as VPN usage in Pakistan moved up, more than tripling in recent months, as people are using banned social media apps and other platforms.

Safe VPNs to use

ExpressVPN – Best for speed and reliability: Fast Lightway protocol, solid security, and extensive audits. Higher-priced plans from $4.99/month.

NordVPN – Best overall: Fast, secure, and reliable with advanced features like Threat Protection Pro and cloud storage. Based in privacy-friendly Panama. Plans from $3.09/month.

Surfshark – Best budget-friendly: Unlimited device connections, strong security, ad-blocking, and MultiHop. Affordable long-term plans starting at $1.99/month.

Proton VPN – Best free option: Unlimited data, open-source apps, and strong privacy. Paid plans unlock streaming and specialty servers. Swiss-based for privacy.

CyberGhost – Best for beginners and streaming: Easy to use, optimized servers for streaming and gaming, Romanian-based privacy protections, affordable long-term plans.