Suzuki GD110, GS150 and GR150 Bikes 3-Year Installment Plans 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Bikes become more expensive, with entry level GD 110 costing Rs3.62 Lac post-Budget taxes. Prices now range from Rs. 362,600 for the GD110S to Rs. 1,252,400 for the INAZUMA GW250JP.
Meezan Bank introduced convenient installment plans for some of its most popular motorcycle models, making it easier for enthusiasts to own their dream bikes. The plans cover the Suzuki GD110S, GS150, GR150, and GSX125, offering low down payments and manageable monthly installments over 36 months.
Suzuki Bikes Installment Plans 2025
Suzuki GD 110 S
|Detail
|Amount
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 108,000
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 110,000
|Monthly Installment (36 months)
|Rs. 10,500
Option 2: Suzuki GS 150
|Detail
|Information
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 117,900
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 118,500
|Monthly Installment (36 months)
|Rs. 10,582
Suzuki GR 150
|Detail
|Information
|Down Payment (30%)
|Rs. 164,100
|Processing Fee
|Rs. 1,800
|Total Upfront
|Rs. 165,900
|Monthly Installment (36 months)
|Rs. 14,880
The new plans aim to provide financial flexibility for buyers, allowing them to enjoy Suzuki’s high-performance bikes with modern features without paying the full amount upfront.
Industry analysts say these initiatives could boost Suzuki’s market share as customers increasingly look for affordable payment options for reliable two-wheelers.
|Model
|Price (Rs.)
|GD110S
|362,600
|GS150
|392,900
|GSX125
|504,900
|GR150
|552,900
With attractive designs, fuel-efficient engines, and easy financing, Suzuki continues to maintain its strong position in Pakistan’s motorcycle market.