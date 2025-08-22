Friday, August 22, 2025

Suzuki GD110, GS150 and GR150 Bikes 3-Year Installment Plans 2025

KARACHI – Suzuki Bikes become more expensive, with entry level GD 110 costing Rs3.62 Lac post-Budget taxes. Prices now range from Rs. 362,600 for the GD110S to Rs. 1,252,400 for the INAZUMA GW250JP.

Meezan Bank introduced convenient installment plans for some of its most popular motorcycle models, making it easier for enthusiasts to own their dream bikes. The plans cover the Suzuki GD110S, GS150, GR150, and GSX125, offering low down payments and manageable monthly installments over 36 months.

Suzuki Bikes Installment Plans 2025 

 Suzuki GD 110 S

Detail Amount
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 108,000
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 110,000
Monthly Installment (36 months) Rs. 10,500

Option 2: Suzuki GS 150

Detail Information
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 117,900
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 118,500
Monthly Installment (36 months) Rs. 10,582

 Suzuki GR 150

Detail Information
Down Payment (30%) Rs. 164,100
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 165,900
Monthly Installment (36 months) Rs. 14,880

 

The new plans aim to provide financial flexibility for buyers, allowing them to enjoy Suzuki’s high-performance bikes with modern features without paying the full amount upfront.

Industry analysts say these initiatives could boost Suzuki’s market share as customers increasingly look for affordable payment options for reliable two-wheelers.

Model Price (Rs.)
GD110S 362,600
GS150 392,900
GSX125 504,900
GR150 552,900

 

With attractive designs, fuel-efficient engines, and easy financing, Suzuki continues to maintain its strong position in Pakistan’s motorcycle market.

