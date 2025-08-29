Pak PM Shehbaz heads to China for SCO Moot, Investment Talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit neighboring China to participate in 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin.

During his visit, the premier will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss key areas of bilateral ties, including trade, investment, and strategic partnership. He will also attend military parade in Chinese capital marking 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War alongside global leaders.

Sharif will interact with leading Chinese businessmen and address Sino-Pak B2B Investment Conference, aimed at boosting economic and investment ties.

Foreign Office said his visit is intended to strengthen “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” advance second phase of CPEC, and maintain dialogue on crucial regional and global issues.

World leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and officials from Central, South, and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.

This year’s summit, themed “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move,” will focus on regional security, economic cooperation, and long-term strategic planning. Founded in 2001 as a security-focused bloc, the SCO now includes 10 permanent members and 16 observer and dialogue partners, covering broader economic and military cooperation.