Lahore declared safe as Flood Threat eases

LAHORE – Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore has been declared safe from flooding, while much of Punjab remains on high alert. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the immediate risk to Shahdara has eased, but Kasur continues to face serious danger from rising waters.

In a critical move to protect Kasur, authorities were forced to breach the Sutlej River embankment. “Breaching the Rahimyar embankment was necessary to save Kasur,” Kathia warned.

On Thursday night, Ravi River’s surge also inundated Park View Housing Society, submerging tail-end blocks and causing extensive damage to homes, furniture, and appliances.

Housing scheme officials assured, “All affected residents will be compensated immediately. Emergency measures are underway to safeguard lives and property.”

Sindh is also bracing for potential flooding as water from three rivers moves downstream. Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said residents of the Katcha area have been put on high alert and emphasized that breaching embankments is not an option.

The recent floods claimed 28 lives nationwide, with Punjab reporting 13 fatalities on Friday alone. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of exceptionally high water levels in the Indus River, with flows expected to reach up to 1.2 million cusecs. Between September 3 and 4, Panjnad Headworks could see flows of 900,000 to 950,000 cusecs, with any embankment breaches or diversions potentially worsening the crisis.

Punjab has rolled out one of its largest rescue operations in recent years after devastating floods impacted more than a million residents in the province. Authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people to safer areas, as emergency teams work around the clock to provide relief.