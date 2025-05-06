‘Pak neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was r*ped twice by Afghan soldiers during detention’, lawyer alleges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani imprisoned neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui remains one of the most oppressed people and now her lawyer narrated her horrific ordeal, including sexual assault by Afghan forces.

As Siddiqui is facing 86 years of prison for allegedly planning to kill American troops and federal investigators, her lawyer Clive Stafford Smith shared shocking details about the abuse she faced during her detention in Afghanistan, claiming that she was subjected to sexual assault by Afghan soldiers.

As her plight has become emblematic of the wider issues surrounding the detention and treatment of prisoners in the War on Terror, Clive Smith disclosed during a recent human rights conference in Islamabad that Dr. Siddiqui was raped twice by Afghan soldiers while being held in an Afghan prison. Smith described her treatment as “inhumane” and a violation of fundamental human rights. According to Smith, the abuse Dr. Siddiqui suffered has only compounded the already traumatic conditions of her prolonged detention, both in Afghanistan and later in US custody.

Smith’s claims add to the growing concerns about Dr. Siddiqui’s treatment and the lack of evidence supporting the charges against her. He also highlighted the flaws in the justice process, pointing out that many detainees, like Dr. Siddiqui, have been imprisoned without proper trial or evidence.

In his speech, Smith referred to his work with Guantanamo Bay detainees, emphasizing that out of 768 detainees, 756 were later found to be innocent. This, he argued, underscores the injustice faced by many detainees caught in the War on Terror, including Dr. Siddiqui.

As Dr. Siddiqui battles for justice, she remains confined to solitary confinement in a US prison, where she continues to be denied adequate medical treatment and basic rights. Smith termed the conditions of her imprisonment as one of the worst he has seen, particularly given the denial of proper healthcare and the prolonged isolation she has suffered.

The case sparked widespread criticism of both the US and Pakistani governments. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was also present at the conference, criticized Pakistan’s failure to secure Dr. Siddiqui’s repatriation despite having diplomatic options available.

While Dr. Siddiqui’s supporters continue to demand her release and repatriation, Smith and others are calling for a global response to the abuse she has endured. Smith passionately stated, “What must we do for a person who is being abused in custody and forgotten by the world?”

As Dr. Siddiqui enters her 16th year of imprisonment, the fight for her justice is far from over. With her health deteriorating and her future uncertain, advocates continue to push for her release and for the world to acknowledge the human rights violations she has suffered during her prolonged detention.

Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted for allegedly attempting to kill American soldiers and special agents deployed in Afghanistan.

Aafia was held in Afghanistan as officials accused her of carrying explosives-related materials and a list of landmarks. She was convicted in 2010 for assaulting US officials and attempting to kill them during her detention.

In her homeland, Aafia was seen as a symbol of resistance as she was sentenced to 86 years in prison, though her supporters claim she was tortured during a period of mysterious detention prior to her arrest.