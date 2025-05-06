India strikes Pakistan in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur after Pahalgam attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dramatically as Indian forces reportedly carried out air strikes on targets in Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur, key cities in Pakistan-administered territories. The move comes just days after a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistani military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed attack as key cities reported hearing loud explosions and seeing aircraft overhead late in the night. While panic spread across affected areas, there has been no immediate official confirmation or detailed statement from either the Pakistani or Indian governments.

Social media was flooded with unverified videos and claims suggesting Indian aircraft targeted alleged militant camps. Some Pakistani defense sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged “unusual aerial activity,” but did not provide further details.

Indian media outlets, citing unnamed defense officials, claimed the strikes were “precision operations” aimed at eliminating terror infrastructure believed to be responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

This marks a sharp rise in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and evokes memories of the 2019 Balakot strikes, which brought the countries to the brink of open conflict.

As of now, international observers and foreign ministries have urged both sides to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation.