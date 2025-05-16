‘Pak media played frontline role in exposing Indian disinformation’, COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir showered praise on Pakistani media for its crucial role in countering Indian propaganda, calling it a source of national pride.

In his informal interaction with journalists, the country’s top commander hailed the media’s timely and powerful response, saying “Our media is our pride. The way our media responded to Indian propaganda is unforgettable.”

Army chief stressed transparency, noting that nothing was concealed from the public. “We did not hide anything; we told the truth,” he said, highlighting the armed forces’ commitment to open communication during critical times.

COAS further applauded unity shown by the Pakistani nation in the face of external threats. “The entire nation stood united to confront the enemy,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when national resilience and unity are being widely recognized as key elements in countering Indian state-sponsored digital propaganda.

As Pakistani media crushed Indian propaganda, Pak Air Force also made Indian jets bite the dust in the latest aerial combat. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir earlier visited Air Headquarters, where he praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its successful efforts in countering recent Indian aggression.

COAS lauded PAF for downing multiple enemy aircraft, acknowledging the professionalism, readiness, and bravery of the force. The Army Chief also highlighted the exemplary coordination among the three branches of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasizing the strength of their unified commitment to safeguarding the nation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to protect its territorial integrity, and stressed that no violation of the country’s geographical sovereignty would be tolerated, warning that any aggression against Pakistan would be met with decisive consequences. This visit further underscores the strong synergy and mutual respect between Pakistan’s Army and Air Force in ensuring the country’s security amid regional challenges.