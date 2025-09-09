Pak-India relations examined in new book

Minister Ata Tarar commends the book to scholars, researchers, and observers of Pakistan-India relations

A book titled ‘Pakistan-India Relations – Fractured Past, Uncertain Future’ was launched here on Monday at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

Authored by Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, the book deals with key aspects of the relationship between Pakistan and India, which has been defined more by mistrust than by meaningful engagement. The book launch event was organized jointly by Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad and Sanober Institute Islamabad.

Introducing the book, Ambassador Chaudhry informed the audience that this book raises a fundamental question and then seeks to answer it: Is the failure to establish good neighbourliness because of the unresolved disputes or is there a larger dynamic in play? The book examines the reasons behind India’s refusal to resolve the Kashmir dispute, its politicization of the issue of terrorism, and quest for regional assertiveness. It also examines the missteps of the past and explores whether a different and more hopeful future might yet be possible for South Asia.

The highlight of the launch event was an address by the chief guest, Information Minister, Mr. Ata Tarar, who regretted that despite Pakistan’s best efforts for peace, the relationship has remained mired in deep-rooted mistrust mainly because of India’s hegemonic designs in the region. He recalled how in May 2025, India’s military aggression was countered by Pakistan effectively. His message was that peace in South Asia can only be obtained if all neighbours abide by the principle of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty. The Minister commended the author for writing this book at a time when it was important for the world to understand the dynamics underpinning tensions in South Asia and Pakistan’s role for regional peace.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Ambassador JauharSaleem, President of Institute of Regional Studies, called upon the present Indian leadership to shift away from zero-sum thinking and move toward a framework based on mutual respect with opportunities for peaceful coexistence.

Engineer KhurramDastgir recalled how since its independence Pakistan has countenanced Indian hostility and bellicosity.

He observed that under the leadership of the Modi-led BJP, India has pursued its Hindutva-based narratives much more intensely than in the past.

Mr.MurtazaSolangi, Spokesman of the President of Pakistan, spoke about the recent military aggression by India that was effectively and robustly countered by Pakistan.