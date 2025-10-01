Stars, Challengers bag wins in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

KARACHI – Stars and Challengers bagged wins in their respective matches of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in Karachi on Wednesday.

Stars thrashed Strikers by 10 wickets at the National Bank Stadium. Batting first, Strikers were dismissed for 52 in 17 overs, with Stars’ Rozina Akram (4-12), Mahnoor Zeb (3-7) and Maria (3-18) among the wickets. Stars reached the target in 8.2 overs, led by Komal Khan’s unbeaten 36 off 34 balls, hitting seven fours.

In the eighth match of the tournament at the HPC Oval Ground, Challengers beat Conquerors by 12 runs. Batting first, Challengers posted 145 for one in their 20 overs, with Ravail Farhan remaining unbeaten on 62 off 53 balls, hitting nine boundaries.

In reply, Conquerors were restricted to 133-9 in their 20 overs, with Samiya Afsar (39, 25b, 1×4, 3x6s) and Sabiha Noor (35, 49b, 2x4s) making significant contributions. Conquerors lost 61-8 as they slipped from 72-1 to 133-9.

For Challengers, skipper Haniah Ahmer led the way with figures of 3-26 in her four overs. Iqra Salamat, Munazza Ghaffar and Afsheen Khan dismissed one batter each.

The fourth and penultimate round of the tournament will be played on Friday, October 3.