Pak Field Marshal, Iranian Army Chief agree on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism and strengthen security along their shared border. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Iran’s Armed Forces Chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, shed lights on coordinated measures during a phone call earlier this week.

Pak-Iran’s 900-kilometer frontier has long been affected by militant groups, including Jaish al-Adl and the Balochistan Liberation Army. Both leaders stressed that stability and peace in border areas are crucial for regional security and prosperity.

An official statement from Iran’s embassy highlighted the desire to transform the border into a zone of friendship and economic cooperation.

Pak top general and Mousavi also exchanged condolences over recent tragedies, terrorist attacks in Iran and floods in Pakistan, underscoring the importance of mutual support during crises.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, stressing that threats to Iran are shared threats to Pakistan. Both nations are expected to deepen operational cooperation, marking a significant step toward curbing extremism and promoting lasting peace.