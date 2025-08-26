Australia expels Iranian ambassador over alleged anti-semitic attacks  

SYDNEY – Australia on Monday announced the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador, accusing Tehran of involvement in two anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a statement, said the government had credible information linking Iran to the incidents.

“We have decided to expel the Iranian ambassador due to Tehran’s involvement in the recent attacks targeting Jewish communities,” he said.

Albanese further announced that his government would introduce legislation to formally designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that the Iranian envoy and three other diplomatic staff have been given seven days to leave the country.

She added that Australia has also suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran as a precautionary measure.