BRI and SCO: A Convergence of Development & Prosperity

It seems that the “shared” development concept of the BRI has turned ideas into actions, vision into reality and general frameworks into the largest international cooperation platform, making it the biggest development project of the 21st century.

Over the past 12 years, it has significantly promoted a global community of shared future, transforming crises into opportunities and building bridges rather than blocs. The BRI has paved a path to global well-being, integrating peace, prosperity, openness, innovation and social progress, demonstrating its role as the global project of the century.

The initiative has attracted more than 152 countries and no other project in modern history has achieved such wide convergence in such a short time. Its influence is incomparable, generating immense multiplier effects in socio-economic growth, trans-regional connectivity, infrastructural development, economic security and multicultural cooperation among member countries. From the beginning, it has played an extraordinary role in promoting all-rounded connectivity, helping the world navigate challenges while fostering prosperity, innovation and cultural exchange. In this way, it continues to replicate Xi Jinping’s call for a path of happiness.

Critical analysis reveals that the BRI is built on Xi’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, paving the way for a revolutionary global axis. It encourages developing countries and the Global South to strive for a better economic future, improve quality of life and strengthen international fairness and global governance through dialogue, diplomacy and development. It is encouraging to note that the BRI has transformed landlocked Central Asian countries into land-linked and maritime-connected nations, opening doors to global markets. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have made impressive progress through their Middle Corridors, which now add strategic value to the development of the SCO.

BRI investments have already delivered remarkable achievements. In Europe, they bolstered the Port of Piraeus and revolutionized the Budapest-Belgrade railway. In Africa, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway became the continent’s first electrified railway. So far, the BRI has established more than 3,000 cooperation projects, mobilized nearly US$1 trillion in investment and created 420,000 jobs in local communities. These milestones underline its transformative impact across regions and sectors.

It is clear that the BRI has become a vital element of regional integration and development, connecting diverse countries through infrastructure and trade. Despite attempts by some Western forces to stigmatize its agenda, the initiative continues to expand, developing integrated transportation infrastructure across Eurasia. This bold undertaking is creating a fundamentally new transport configuration for the world, providing broad prospects for connectivity and cooperation across continents.

The BRI today represents the largest platform for international cooperation with the broadest coverage. Over the past 12 years, more than three-quarters of the world’s countries and over 30 international organizations have signed cooperation agreements under its framework. This reflects its growing global outreach and its role in shaping a brighter and more prosperous future for humanity. At the same time, SCO member countries stand to gain significantly from the BRI in terms of infrastructure, trade, energy and sustainability, ensuring that once projects are completed, their people will directly benefit.

Through the BRI, China has actively supported infrastructure projects across Central Asia. Investments from Chinese banks, along with technological support, have deepened economic ties and enhanced regional integration. This collaboration has strengthened China’s role as a dominant partner while adhering to the principle of equality among member states. All six initial SCO members were historically linked by the ancient Silk Road and President Xi has revitalized this heritage by using the BRI as a key driver of cooperation.

Over the past 12 years, China has used the BRI to advance its holistic cooperation with SCO countries, accelerating diversified development. By aligning their development strategies, China and SCO members have achieved meaningful results in infrastructure, trade and financial connectivity. Tianjin’s spirit of openness and inclusivity naturally aligns with the SCO’s principles of mutual trust, equality, consultation, cultural respect and common development. As the 2025 SCO Summit approaches, Tianjin is preparing to facilitate new milestones in building a community with a shared future.

In summary, the BRI and SCO have jointly advanced the journey of mutual progress and prosperity through peaceful mega projects, transforming communities, countries, continents and enterprises. These efforts have brightened the prospects for achieving better quality of life worldwide, aligning with Xi’s vision of a global shared future. The SCO, as an important platform for peace and development, continues to promote regional stability and prosperity by fostering solidarity, mutual trust and fairness among its members.

China’s innovative proposals for streamlining the SCO—strengthening strategic alignment, expanding cooperation, addressing major risks and deepening people-to-people exchanges—are steps in the right direction. China is committed to building consensus among SCO members on both development and security, while also protecting BRI cooperation that benefits all. With its expertise in e-commerce, green energy, infrastructure, industrialization, digitalization and artificial intelligence, China is willing to share opportunities with its partners. More than US$40 billion in investments already demonstrate China’s strong commitment to building a prosperous, greener and sustainable SCO.