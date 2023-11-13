The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy and China’s PLA (Navy) bilateral exercise Sea Guardian-2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Commander Qingdao Naval Base, Rear Admiral Liang Yang graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was also present at the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi welcomed the officers and personnel of PLA Flotilla, underscoring the close and strategic ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

During his speech, Rear Admiral Yang thanked Pakistan Navy for hosting Exercise Sea Guardian, hoping to have a mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.

Earlier, Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, submarine and submarine rescue ship along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise.—APP