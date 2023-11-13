Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly condemned the Israeli barbarism against the innocent citizens of Palestine and assured that they are with the Gaza people in this time of agony.

Addressing a public gathering in Murree on Sunday, the JUI-F chief called for unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. “It is the duty of the Muslim Ummah during the ongoing Islamic summit to support the Palestinian people,” he emphasized.

The JUI-F head also stressed the importance of ideological perseverance,stating that it was instrumental in countering external forces,including American and Zionist influences. He asserted that we have to declare clearly that we stand with the Muslims of Gaza.

He also emphasized the ethical values of Islamic Sharia, denouncing violence against women and children and advocating for the respect of places of worship of non-Muslims.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman underlined the significance of guidance from the Qur’an and Sunnah for upholding human rights and fostering prosperity for all.

Acknowledging past trials, Rehman highlighted the continued relevance of ideological politics in a world that sometimes perceives it as outdated. He expressed the belief that this ongoing struggle of Palestinians would persist.