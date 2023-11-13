Another 2,857 illegal immigrants have returned to their homeland that included 678 men, 642 women and 1,390 children, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department said in a report issued on Sunday.

The report said that 287 illegal persons were also deported and another678 families entered Afghanistan through Torkham, the report said.

With this, a total of 15,938 families have returned to Afghanistan since September 17 which included 57,285 men, 44,460 women and 11,230children, the report said. So far, 200,200,975 illegal persons have been sent back to their homeland, according to the Home Department.

According to another report, thousands of unregistered Afghan citizens are returning to their homeland through Torkham and Chaman border daily.

Transit camps for illegal foreigners have been established in various districts of KP and Balochistan, which have all the daily facilities.

According to details, 2,957 illegal Afghans returned to Afghanistan on Saturday (November 11). So Far 217,355 illegal Afghans have returned to their home. The caretaker government of Pakistan has made foolproof arrangements for the safe return of illegal immigrants.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants.

Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants. Repatriation of illegal afghan nationals through the Chaman and Torkham borders has been underway.

The FC and the Afghan government have agreed to keep the Torkham border till 11 at night to ensure smooth repatriation of the illegal immigrants.