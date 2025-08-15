AGL81.87▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)AIRLINK168.04▲ 9.76 (0.06%)BOP14.32▲ 0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.06▲ 0 (0.00%)DCL12.44▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML34.31▼ -0.09 (0.00%)DGKC184.28▼ -0.91 (0.00%)FCCL50▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FFL15.69▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC158.85▼ -2.14 (-0.01%)HUMNL14.98▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)KEL5.06▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF85.95▼ -0.03 (0.00%)NBP146.87▲ 0.94 (0.01%)OGDC262.58▼ -6.92 (-0.03%)PAEL42.57▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)PPL179.44▼ -3.9 (-0.02%)PRL31.66▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)PTC22.95▼ -0.08 (0.00%)SEARL95.78▼ -0.29 (0.00%)TELE7.65▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL38.02▲ 0.74 (0.02%)TPLP9.77▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TREET22.44▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TRG56.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)UNITY28.17▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.41▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
Friday, August 15, 2025

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $11 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $19,496.7 million as of August 8, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today, the central bank’s foreign reserves stood at $14,243.2 million. Commercial banks’ foreign reserves stood at $5,253.5 million as of August 8, 2025.

During the week that ended on August 8, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $ 14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million due to external debt repayments. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million.

Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. During the week ending May 16, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

