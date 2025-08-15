State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $11 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $19,496.7 million as of August 8, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) today, the central bank’s foreign reserves stood at $14,243.2 million. Commercial banks’ foreign reserves stood at $5,253.5 million as of August 8, 2025.

During the week that ended on August 8, the central bank’s foreign reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $72 million to $14,231.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending July 25, SBP’s reserves decreased by $153 million to $ 14,303.9 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million due to external debt repayments. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $14,525.6 million.

Three weeks back, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,774 million to $14,502.2 million due to the receipt of official inflows. Before that week, SBP’s reserves increased by $3,663 million to $12,727.8 million due to the receipt of GoP multilateral and commercial loans.

During the week ending June 20, 2025, SBP’s reserves dropped by $2,657 million to $9,064.5 million due to external debt repayments, mainly repayment of commercial borrowings. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $ 11,721.9 million. Two weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $167 million to $11,675.6 million. Three weeks earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $7 million to $11,508.8 million.

During the week ending May 23, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $11,516 million. During the week ending May 16, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $1,043 million to $11,446.5 million. SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program on May 13, 2025.

Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $71 million to $10,403.1 million. During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million. Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.