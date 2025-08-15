Death Toll reaches 110 as KP battles worst Floods in Years

PESHAWAR – Buner district and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are facing chaotic scenes as clouburst and torrential rains turned picturesque valleys into raging rivers. In a matter of hours, cloudbursts and flash floods tore through villages, crushing homes, sweeping away bridges, and leaving families shattered.

Buner district became epicenter of tragedy with 110 lives lost, including women clutching their children as torrents engulfed their homes. Entire communities vanished beneath walls of water, with survivors desperately searching for missing loved ones.

In Bajaur, the floodwaters showed no mercy, erasing roads and burying villages under debris. Battagram and Mansehra were slammed by late-night cloudbursts, claiming more lives and wiping out livestock in minutes.

KP Floods

Flood situation in Buner’s Pir Baba: Bazaar swept away, hundreds trapped on rooftops.#Flood #Buner pic.twitter.com/c3Lj91Q4Fh — Laiba Hussan (@ilaibahussan) August 15, 2025

Across Gilgit and Azad Kashmir, the death toll climbed further as whole families wiped out as swollen streams turned into deadly torrents. Schools are shut, roads are gone, and the mountains echo with cries for help.

Rescue teams battle against time and terrain, helicopters slicing through stormy skies, as hopes of finding survivors fade with each passing hour. Officials fear the toll could rise sharply as isolated villages are reached.

This is not just a disaster. This is a nightmare that has drowned an entire region in grief.

More updates to follow…