Karachi, Sindh weather: Rains of varying intensities predicted

KARACHI – Rains of varying intensities are predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Friday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system is located over northern Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, rains of varying intensities are predicted in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Tandoullah Yar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Dadu and Mirpur Khas on Friday night and the next two days. Hot and humid weather will likely persist elsewhere in the province.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 37°C and 39°C on Monday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 38°C and 40°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 41°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Sukkur was recorded at 40°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 46 per cent.