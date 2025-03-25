Pak-Afghan joint committee to meet before April 15

Dar for dialogue with Afghan Govt, Sadiq completes visit to Kabul

Special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq’s visit to Kabul has yielded positive results, with both sides agreeing to convene a Joint Coordination Committee meeting before April 15.

According to sources, the JCC meeting will be held in Kabul, where Mohammad Sadiq will participate alongside senior civil and military officials.

The agenda focuses on boosting trade and economic cooperation, with both countries working to finalize a comprehensive action plan.

Sources indicate that the trade ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold consultations before Eid, while the Afghan Minister of Commerce is expected to visit Pakistan after the festival.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue with the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s concerns and promote bilateral relations.

He was addressing a meeting in Islamabad on relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, who just completed his three-day visit to Kabul, briefed the meeting on his visit.

He highlighted key engagements of his talks with Afghan authorities and discussions on bilateral cooperation.

During his stay in Kabul, the Special Representative called on the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi exchanging views on all issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, trade and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts.

Muhammad Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly security, to further consolidate bilateral ties.

Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also reinforced the commitment to a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, with a view to achieving lasting regional peace and stability.

The Special Representative also met with Acting Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi.

Both sides discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in the areas of transit and connectivity.

Muhammad Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to reinforcing mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to harness full potential of regional trade and connectivity for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the discussions held with the Afghan side and issued directions to further consolidate bilateral ties, including through high-level engagement and enhancement of trade and transit cooperation.

Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry also attended the meeting.